Slava Outdoor Logo

Slava Outdoor Logo mockup label outfit wear identity outdoor brand branding logo design vector
Slava is outdoor wear brand. The target audience is for a traveler and photographer. So, I made it by adapting a finger gesture like a photo frame and represented S letter for "Slava". I also choose the sunset color pallete to give an adventure vibes in the logo.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
