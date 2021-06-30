Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Revendeva

Slava Outdoor Wear Logo

Revendeva
Revendeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Slava Outdoor Wear Logo identity branding graphic design sunset outfit wear outdoor mountain traveler adventure logo
Slava Outdoor Wear Logo identity branding graphic design sunset outfit wear outdoor mountain traveler adventure logo
Download color palette
  1. slava branding-01.jpg
  2. slv-05.jpg

Slava is outdoor wear brand. The target audience is for a traveler and photographer. So, I made it by adapting a finger gesture like a photo frame and represented S letter for "Slava". I also choose the sunset color pallete to give an adventure vibes in the logo.

Revendeva
Revendeva
Logo . Branding . Illustration .
Hire Me

More by Revendeva

View profile
    • Like