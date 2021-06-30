Chill

Chinese style logo

Chill
Chill
  • Save
Chinese style logo brand logo design
Download color palette

Late Spring
Last night,there was the pattering rain with sudden wind,
Sound sleep could not sober my residual drunkness.
I ask my maid who's rolling up the curtains,
While she tells me that the begonias stay the same.
"Don't you know ? don't you know ?
The green leaves are fresh yet red flowers not so."

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Chill
Chill

More by Chill

View profile
    • Like