Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UGLY SVEENTEEN

font design/字体设计

UGLY SVEENTEEN
UGLY SVEENTEEN
  • Save
font design/字体设计 ux ui design
Download color palette

This is my first time to set font, there are many shortcomings, hope you like.

这是我第一次设字体，还有许多不足，希望大家喜欢。

@3MiD

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
UGLY SVEENTEEN
UGLY SVEENTEEN

More by UGLY SVEENTEEN

View profile
    • Like