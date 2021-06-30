HIRING - Scott's Cheap Flights

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We are trying to build out a world class Design team here at Scott's Cheap Flights and we've recently opened up the first of many Product Design roles to come this year. If you want to work on fun, challenging and gratifying work from the comfort of your home (100% remote), DM me for details. The link to the job description is below.

https://scottscheapflights.com/careers/product-designer

