МАСРУСИ (مصروسي) - Logo

МАСРУСИ (مصروسي) - Logo yellow red color colorful russia youtube blue new egypt russian vector art drawing illustration logo
a channel on the YouTube platform that presents everything that is Egyptian or Russian in a different way through the presenter "Mohamed Ayman"

The logo was implemented by drawing inspiration from the symbol of the Pharaonic Egyptian civilization and the symbol of St. Basil's Cathedral.

