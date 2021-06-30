Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fernando Maclen

Canutin / Cashflow

Fernando Maclen
Fernando Maclen
  • Save
Canutin / Cashflow dashboard finance budget open source desktop electron chart cashflow personal finance canutin
Download color palette

This is an actual screenshot of a section of the main dashboard of Canutin (an open source personal finance app) that displays the user's monthly budget as well as an overview of the user's cashflow.

You can learn more and/or find out how to contribute to the project over here.

Fernando Maclen
Fernando Maclen

More by Fernando Maclen

View profile
    • Like