Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan

Cardano Crypto Wallet

Jordan
Jordan
  • Save
Cardano Crypto Wallet ui app ux design
Download color palette

Hello 👋
This is my first project posted on here. I wanted to imagine a Cardano ADA wallet that simplifies the action of delegating ADA into staking pools. Decentralization technologies are currently revolutionizing the way we trade currency. So, it's important that we as designers create inclusive and transparent crypto products going forward.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Jordan
Jordan

More by Jordan

View profile
    • Like