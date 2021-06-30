Alex Eiman

Aroma Spa

Alex Eiman
Alex Eiman
  • Save
Aroma Spa brand shower wellness badge droplet water drop spa logo branding
Aroma Spa brand shower wellness badge droplet water drop spa logo branding
Aroma Spa brand shower wellness badge droplet water drop spa logo branding
Download color palette
  1. aroma_dribbble_01@3x.png
  2. colors@3x.png
  3. mockup@3x.png

I recently worked on some branding for my friend's new spa business, Aroma Spa. I haven't had the opportunity to work on a logo and basic branding system in a little while, so this was a nice break.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Alex Eiman
Alex Eiman
National Park Badges .com

More by Alex Eiman

View profile
    • Like