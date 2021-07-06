Healthcare Hiring & Onboarding Platform | Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
One of my favorite clients needed a landing page that really spoke to their new target healthcare vertical. We utilized industry-specific imagery as well as tons of social proof on this page to engage that particular audience, however the single-section variant actually ended up winning over this one! Just goes to show how important it is to test everything and let your users tell you what they want.