Affinity Design Principles: Alive

design principles
Alive
We bring data to life. Our work focuses on the evolving relationships our customers cultivate, helping them make sense of complexity and concentrate on the ones that matter.

For more details on Affinity's design principles, check out our blog post: https://medium.com/@kaitlinataffinity/affinity-design-principles-d212370cc8c9

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
