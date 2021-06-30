Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicholas Fazio "NK"

Client: E-certificadora

Client: E-certificadora
This project was developed for the E-certificadora with a focus on its digital positioning. Responsive, the brand presents the new visual identity and formats of its signature. Even within a single identity, the variety allows your applications to adapt to numerous functions.

E-certificadora is a company that issues and validates certificates throughout the national territory, in an efficient and sustainable manner.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
