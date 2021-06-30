Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pander Logo store logo typography
My store (pandershirts.com) has been needing a logo update for some time now, so I came up with this script which I think is a much better fit for the brands personality.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
