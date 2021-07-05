Jess Browder
Directive

SAP Data Automation Software | Landing Page

Jess Browder
Directive
Jess Browder for Directive
Hire Us
  • Save
SAP Data Automation Software | Landing Page excel data processing sap saas ux ui landing page b2b web design web ppc
SAP Data Automation Software | Landing Page excel data processing sap saas ux ui landing page b2b web design web ppc
Download color palette
  1. Magnitude_Thumb.png
  2. SAP Data Automation LP.png

This client wanted to bring attention to a lesser-known product of theirs that streamlines data management processes. It was a treat to work with this stellar color palette, the high-contrast colors are a great way to draw users' eyes to important areas of the page!

SAP Data Automation.png
3 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Directive
Directive
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Directive

View profile
    • Like