Affinity Design Principles: Progressive

Progressive
We are forward-thinking — always pushing to be ahead of the curve. We practice the rules of design but know when to break them to imagine new futures.

For more details on Affinity's design principles, check out our blog post: https://medium.com/@kaitlinataffinity/affinity-design-principles-d212370cc8c9

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
