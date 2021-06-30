Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Hendrikson

Words For Rescue

Words For Rescue custom artwork
Design created to save 11 newborn puppies found inside a bucket on the side of the road. Every puppy has its own word of what we hope for them and their care.

Follow me for more art! https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
