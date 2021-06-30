Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Affinity Design Principles: Unified

Unified
We take a "One Affinity" approach to all that we do. By sharing our collective skillsets and backgrounds under a single design team, we create a uniquely cohesive brand and product experience.

For more details on Affinity's design principles, check out our blog post: https://medium.com/@kaitlinataffinity/affinity-design-principles-d212370cc8c9

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
