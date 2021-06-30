An Artwork for a Website or Blog

An artwork done for a client in Milano, Italy.

She wanted an artwork designed for her website and this time the client was firm and to the point about the specifications of the artwork. The specifications are as follow:

An open book with a key on it. The key must have the upper part in the shape of a stylized M. And, it must be positioned vertically on the book. Possibly it should also contain very stylized butterflies inside it.

