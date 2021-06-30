Fachry Dody Pramono

An Artwork for a Website or Blog

Fachry Dody Pramono
Fachry Dody Pramono
  • Save
An Artwork for a Website or Blog artwork blog website illustration logo layout design branding design
Download color palette

An artwork done for a client in Milano, Italy.
She wanted an artwork designed for her website and this time the client was firm and to the point about the specifications of the artwork. The specifications are as follow:
An open book with a key on it. The key must have the upper part in the shape of a stylized M. And, it must be positioned vertically on the book. Possibly it should also contain very stylized butterflies inside it.

=====

I'm available for new projects part-time or full time. So let's talk about it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Fachry Dody Pramono
Fachry Dody Pramono

More by Fachry Dody Pramono

View profile
    • Like