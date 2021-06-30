Dheta Indra Edwina

An app to make you easily cook your food for today and forward!
Here's the visualization of the app. You can see what's the ingredients and the steps in different tab so you can easily screenshot and share to people who doesn't have the app.
You also get some of top recipes of the week for your ridiculous-home-made-restaurant for your family!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
