Reading Application Design

Hi, we meet again.

I'll show you my new UI Design, i call it "BookIt!", reading application that provides various types of books, novels, comics, to encyclopedias. You can read all the books here for only a subscription of $10.99 per month. In addition, this application provides books in various languages. Plus, the app has a community feature, so you can meet people who share the same type of reading as you!

Hope you like it🖐