Reading Application Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, we meet again.
I'll show you my new UI Design, i call it "BookIt!", reading application that provides various types of books, novels, comics, to encyclopedias. You can read all the books here for only a subscription of $10.99 per month. In addition, this application provides books in various languages. Plus, the app has a community feature, so you can meet people who share the same type of reading as you!
Hope you like it🖐