Luca Codarini

Rèal Gin - COMING SOON

Luca Codarini
Luca Codarini
  • Save
Rèal Gin - COMING SOON typography spirit packaging graphic design logo cycles blendercycles branding 3d bottle gin blender design
Download color palette

-- COMING SOON --

Réal - An exploration through product design, branding and packaging.

-
Not for commercial use

Luca Codarini
Luca Codarini
Product & Experience Designer

More by Luca Codarini

View profile
    • Like