Yuk Vaksin Schedule Concept

Halo Dribbblers 👋
I want to share a simple redesign of Yuk Vaksin, a concept for scheduling vaccinations to support national vaccination targets
"I try to make an redesign design concept, I try it with a minimalist style but it can display important information, like schedule, place, time:
Illustration by Freepik
Inspired by Halodoc
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below.
Hope you like and enjoy it!
