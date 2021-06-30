Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aan Ragil

Yuk Vaksin Schedule Concept

Yuk Vaksin Schedule Concept dailyui ui ux design illustration webdesign exploration ios design mobile app vaccination minimalist ui ux ui concept ui design
Halo Dribbblers 👋 

I want to share a simple redesign of Yuk Vaksin, a concept for scheduling vaccinations to support national vaccination targets

"I try to make an redesign design concept, I try it with a minimalist style but it can display important information, like schedule, place, time:

Illustration by Freepik
Inspired by Halodoc

What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below.

Hope you like and enjoy it!

