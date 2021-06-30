Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
danielmarques.ux

Grab Bag • Mobile App

danielmarques.ux
danielmarques.ux
  • Save
Grab Bag • Mobile App design app ux
Download color palette

Hey, everyone!

Here's a snippet of my mobile app case study, Grab Bag, an application that focuses on delivering products using environmentally friendly practices.

Go see the full Case Study.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
danielmarques.ux
danielmarques.ux

More by danielmarques.ux

View profile
    • Like