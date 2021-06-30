Maksym Portianoi

Outil - user-friendly online recording tool

Maksym Portianoi
Maksym Portianoi
  • Save
Outil - user-friendly online recording tool recorder mobile
Download color palette

I was chatting with my friend the other day about her midterm project. She said she had to redo the voiceover for her presentation 5 times over. Outil is idea for online recording tool that would allow you to undo last few seconds of your recording and resume from there.

Check out server-side code for Outil.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Maksym Portianoi
Maksym Portianoi

More by Maksym Portianoi

View profile
    • Like