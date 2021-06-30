Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilya Veremeev

Mobile bank app (Dark theme)

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile bank app (Dark theme) product bank app design ui finance uiux bank card card mobile app design mobile design product design dark theme bank app app mobile bank app mobile app
Download color palette

Hello everyone
I want to share with you a mobile application that I am currently working on!
I hope you will like my work!
Thanks for your attention!

The work was completed in Figma in 5 hours.

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
My job is a game. And when I design, I play.
Hire Me

More by Ilya Veremeev

View profile
    • Like