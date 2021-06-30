Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohamed Mustafa

CENTRO GROUP App

Mohamed Mustafa
Mohamed Mustafa
  • Save
CENTRO GROUP App design apps design logo illustration app ui cover design business ui inspiration dailyuichallenge in branding
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Real Estate App Concept
Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback and thanks in advance ❤
Have a nice day :)

Available for work inquiry
Let's talk: MohamedMustafa201169@gmail..com
-----------------------
Oh don't forget to press (L) also don't forget to follow me to get lots of awesome shots

Mohamed Mustafa
Mohamed Mustafa

More by Mohamed Mustafa

View profile
    • Like