Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdul Manan

wizeio logo concept

Abdul Manan
Abdul Manan
  • Save
wizeio logo concept skills education logo ui vector branding simple illustration design creative creative design logo design
Download color palette

The logo is for the website.
This website is an e-learning platform for students to learn skills.

Abdul Manan
Abdul Manan

More by Abdul Manan

View profile
    • Like