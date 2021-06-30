Cabin Fever - Daily UI 001 (Sign Up Flow)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi! I decided to start the Daily UI Challenge on a not-so-daily basis, for the purposes of familiarizing myself with Figma. Yesterday, I created my first entry. It's a concept of a chalet booking service for Canadian ski towns.
Let me know what you think and press "f" to show some <3. See y'all soon for 002!