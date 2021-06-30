Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Evan James Wong

Cabin Fever - Daily UI 001 (Sign Up Flow)

Hi! I decided to start the Daily UI Challenge on a not-so-daily basis, for the purposes of familiarizing myself with Figma. Yesterday, I created my first entry. It's a concept of a chalet booking service for Canadian ski towns.

Let me know what you think and press "f" to show some <3. See y'all soon for 002!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
