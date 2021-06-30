Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lorena Lane

Blinking Eyes

Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
  • Save
Blinking Eyes seeing see optical attention span attention blinking gif eyes
Download color palette

Creating this blinking eyes GIF for a presentation to help illustrate the idea of people not having a short attention span, but rather a short consideration span.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Lorena Lane
Lorena Lane
Marketing Designer at Studio Science + Digital Illustrator

More by Lorena Lane

View profile
    • Like