Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
cantonestudio

Gearbox Modern Logo Design

cantonestudio
cantonestudio
  • Save
Gearbox Modern Logo Design modern logo minimalist logo ui vector minimal logofolio logodesigner logo design graphicdesign freelancer logo design creative logo business logo logo graphic design branding brand identity brand guidelines brand guide behance
Download color palette

Hello Guys! 👋
This is a logo design concept for Gearbox.

Leave a comment 💬 And Follow us For More Creative Design Projects!
Thank you❤️

Let's work together - info@cantonestudio.com
Behance | instagram

cantonestudio
cantonestudio

More by cantonestudio

View profile
    • Like