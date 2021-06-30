Boldy Vintage-Bold Script Font

Boldy Vintage is a bold, fun, and modern font. Every hand-drawn stroke and curve will delight and add brightness, modernity, and fun to wherever it’s placed. This bubble font is the best to maximize the amount of street vibe and playfulness. Ideal to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Features:

Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13349/boldy_vintage.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/boldy-vintage/