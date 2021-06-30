🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Boldy Vintage-Bold Script Font
Boldy Vintage is a bold, fun, and modern font. Every hand-drawn stroke and curve will delight and add brightness, modernity, and fun to wherever it’s placed. This bubble font is the best to maximize the amount of street vibe and playfulness. Ideal to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Features:
Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13349/boldy_vintage.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/boldy-vintage/