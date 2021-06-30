Mitch Britton

Pictograms

Pictograms from a class brief to create hypothetical restroom icons for various U.S. tourist attractions:

1. Paper House – Rockport, MA
2. Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum – Gatlinburg, TN
3. Computer History Museum – Mountain View, CA

