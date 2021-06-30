Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghan P. Allen

UI Challenge - Mobile Grocery Browsing

UI Challenge - Mobile Grocery Browsing produce grocery app ux ui design
UI Challenge - I was curious to see if there was a way to make searching for products in grocery stores a bit more user friendly and painless by including the option for organic, conventional and various types of a particular item in one flow for adding to cart.

Tools: Figma and Rhodia Sketchbook for Iterations.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
