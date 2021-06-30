Orinu Abang

OCR-KYC verification

kycverification ocr kyc
Completed my first KYC design challenge for new users to set up their crypto account. Its OCR enabled.

Without typing, users can snap their government-issued Identity cards and view its details in an editable form, take a selfie and also carry out facial recognition.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
