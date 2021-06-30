Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raphael Fynecontry

Music player concept

Raphael Fynecontry
Raphael Fynecontry
  • Save
Music player concept uidesign design musicplayer music mobile design mobile ui adobe xd
Download color palette

Music app concept designed in Adobe Xd, let me know what you think.
I'm available for full time or contact opportunities.

Contact me: raphaeljaxin2004@gmail.com
Portfolio: http://raphyy.unaux.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Raphael Fynecontry
Raphael Fynecontry

More by Raphael Fynecontry

View profile
    • Like