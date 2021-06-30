Jorge Sales

Search | DailyUI 022

Search | DailyUI 022 dailyui challenge dailyui xd search bar animation bar search vector graphic design branding art ux ui illustration design
Hey! How are you? Today I made a search icon. It's an animation but I wasn't able to upload it here because you need to have a 'pro subscription' and that stuff. But here is like a sequence of the animation. The circle expands and turns into the search box. And the little stick/handle moves and turns into the blinking line for typing.

It didn't took me a lot of time to make this one. But what do you think?

#DailyUI

