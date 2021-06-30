Search | DailyUI 022

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey! How are you? Today I made a search icon. It's an animation but I wasn't able to upload it here because you need to have a 'pro subscription' and that stuff. But here is like a sequence of the animation. The circle expands and turns into the search box. And the little stick/handle moves and turns into the blinking line for typing.
It didn't took me a lot of time to make this one. But what do you think?
