Search | DailyUI 022

Hey! How are you? Today I made a search icon. It's an animation but I wasn't able to upload it here because you need to have a 'pro subscription' and that stuff. But here is like a sequence of the animation. The circle expands and turns into the search box. And the little stick/handle moves and turns into the blinking line for typing.

It didn't took me a lot of time to make this one. But what do you think?

#DailyUI