Solend Logo - Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble 👋🏼
Excited to share the new Solend logo with you all.
Solend is an algorithmic, decentralized protocol for lending and borrowing on Solana.
We helped with…
— Logo
— Branding
— Color Scheme
We went through a lot of smaller iterations on the logo symbol before landing on the final one and then decided to show what the logo would look like animated.
Read more on Solend here
Excited to share more with you all soon!
Enjoy,
Alex
Youtube | Twitter | Instagram