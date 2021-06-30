Simple 3D elements V2

Created this set of elements for a User Interface I was working on earlier this year, they've come in handy several times. I've decided to create a little pack for your personal and professional projects.

Created the elements in Blender and the mild animations with After Effects. I couldn't render in Blender because of my system resources. So feel free to also modify the png in any motion design software of your choice.

Go get the pack, it will come in handy. 😁👍