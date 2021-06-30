Good for Sale
Simple 3D elements V2

Simple 3D elements V2 design ui minimal interaction figma sketchapp app ux blender branding motion graphics graphic design animation 3d
Price
$4
Available on tonicode.gumroad.com
Created this set of elements for a User Interface I was working on earlier this year, they've come in handy several times. I've decided to create a little pack for your personal and professional projects.

Created the elements in Blender and the mild animations with After Effects. I couldn't render in Blender because of my system resources. So feel free to also modify the png in any motion design software of your choice.

Go get the pack, it will come in handy. 😁👍

These days i'm exploring 3D low-poly design in Blender. ✌🏽

