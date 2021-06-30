Thais

#DailyUI 003

Thais
Thais
  • Save
#DailyUI 003 ui design
Download color palette

#Day3: Landying page. What's the main focus? Is it for a book, an album, a mobile app, a product? Consider important landing page elements (call-to-actions, clarity, etc.)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Thais
Thais

More by Thais

View profile
    • Like