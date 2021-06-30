Star Sister Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I belong to a Facebook group with thousands of “woo-woo” women who are super passionate about spirituality and astrology. They are constantly exchanging life stories and making sense of the world and their ways of being based on their zodiac signs. I started to notice a trend of group members posting their sun, moon, and rising signs on the off chance that they could find someone in the group who shared the same signs. This gave me the idea for a platform that would allow users to provide their birth details and connect with others who share the same signs - That is the concept behind Star Sister!