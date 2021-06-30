A travel app for tourists to find great places to visit when touring/backpacking through a new place.

Kajuru Castle is a luxury Medieval-German style villa, built over 3 decades ago located in Kaduna State, Nigeria. The villa is designed with bedrooms modeled after dungeons and several towers with crenelated walls. The medieval theme is seen throughout the castle, it even has a portcullis (the vertically closing gate) with a crocodile pit.