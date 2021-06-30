Phil Coffman

Custom Font: Rebar (WIP – Sample 5)

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Custom Font: Rebar (WIP – Sample 5)
Download color palette

These are some of my favorite glyphs from Rebar. Especially pleased with how the & and W turned out.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Design & 3D

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like