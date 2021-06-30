Bram

Bauhaus Website

Bram
Bram
  • Save
Bauhaus Website design theory modernist bauhaus landing page homepage daily ui website interface ux ui design ui webdesign
Bauhaus Website design theory modernist bauhaus landing page homepage daily ui website interface ux ui design ui webdesign
Bauhaus Website design theory modernist bauhaus landing page homepage daily ui website interface ux ui design ui webdesign
Download color palette
  1. Homepage@1x.jpg
  2. Menu@1x.jpg
  3. Button@1x.jpg

Follow me on dribbble for more shots like these.✌️

Have a project? bram@tweeb.nl

Bram
Bram
Freelance Digital Designer

More by Bram

View profile
    • Like