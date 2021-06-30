ksusha_tert

POP ART POSTER | the 80s | Space | Graphic design

ksusha_tert
ksusha_tert
  • Save
POP ART POSTER | the 80s | Space | Graphic design vector flat design poster space vintage popart graphic design illustration inspiration
Download color palette

Inspired by the 80s ads, pop-art style and comics pics. Try to find differences! It might be fun 😄

Visit my behance page for more work - https://www.behance.net/ksusha_tert
I am always on the lookout for amazing projects! Have one?

📝Contact me:
@ksusha_tert (telegram, instagram, vk) I webdesigner004@mail.ru

ksusha_tert
ksusha_tert

More by ksusha_tert

View profile
    • Like