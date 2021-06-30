Studio Sampersand

Vegan Protein - product animation

Past May I started a new full-time opportunity at Sylphar NV, a company that houses multiple brands including Alpha Foods, Remescar, Nutravita, Iwhite teeth whitening, Shur, … One of my first additions to the brand identity of Alpha Foods was bringing these completely vegan, glutenfree, GMO-free, … babies to life!

Can you order off Amazon in your country? Let me know in the comments.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
