shifting icepack northern spirit form story myth coming of age illustration
Before sunrise, while everyone slept Wishy began the journey that would lead him into waters he had never paddled. Wishy was uncertain, he only knew the way from stories told during the dark of night, his trip to find Grandfather was going to be a trip unlike any he had made before.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
