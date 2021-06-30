Alaina

Narus the Sea Dragon

Alaina
Alaina
Narus the Sea Dragon sea fantasy character character design illustration dragon
Ever inspired by the ocean and an incurable love of dragons, Narus is my own personal mascot. I rarely have time to do art for fun nowadays, so depicting her is always a pleasure! I've been inspired by the concept art of Frozen, a digital, paper-cut-out style and wanted to try it for myself.

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Alaina
Alaina

