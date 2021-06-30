Austin W

Evil Fictional Corporation Logo Design

For this class project, the prompt was to redesign a popular, fictional evil corporation's logo. I chose to redesign the Tyrell Corporation's logo from the movie Blade Runner. In the movie, the Tyrell Corporation produces and sells "replicants," which are androids to be used for varying purposes by humans to lesson the labor in the future. Science fiction is one of my favorite genres and it was a blast to create these two designs.

