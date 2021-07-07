Gourdy's Pumpkin Run :: Swag Slider

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This section of the Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run website is aimed at enticing users to sign up for an event by showing them all of the cool things they’ll get in their race day package. The cards advance automatically on the page to communicate the range of items included; the user can also navigate through them via the orange button arrows.
—
Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram