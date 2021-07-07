Gourdy's Pumpkin Run :: Swag Slider

This section of the Gourdy’s Pumpkin Run website is aimed at enticing users to sign up for an event by showing them all of the cool things they’ll get in their race day package. The cards advance automatically on the page to communicate the range of items included; the user can also navigate through them via the orange button arrows.

—

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram