Ehsan Hassan

Reports - Pintaps

Ehsan Hassan
Ehsan Hassan
  • Save
Reports - Pintaps ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello agian with new Shot🔥❤️🎊
What do you think?
Tremoloo team :
UI: @Aya Ayman @Ehsan Hassan @Yasmin Saeed
UX: @Yasmin Saeed @Akram Magdy @Muhamed Khiaal
Don't forget to smash "L" 🌹💛
✪ Discover Tremoloo a digital design studio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Ehsan Hassan
Ehsan Hassan

More by Ehsan Hassan

View profile
    • Like